Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty's 'Hungama 2' heading for digital release

"Hungama 2" will release directly on a streaming platform as theatres in most of the states are shut in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the film said Monday.

The film, a sequel to director Priyadarshan's 2003 hit comedy "Hungama", was slated to hit theatres on August 14 this year.

Priyadarshan is returning to direct the movie, which stars Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan, and Pranitha Subhash in the lead.

Producer Ratan Jain said "Hungama 2" is headed for an OTT release this year with the intention of entertaining the audiences amid trying times.

"'Hungama 2' is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes," Jain said in a statement.

"We have made 'Hungama 2' with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces," he added.