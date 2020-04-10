Paresh Rawal reveals he wasn't aware his son Aditya had signed a film as an actor

Mumbai: Paresh Rawal's son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming digital film "Bamfaad", but the National Award-winning veteran actor always thought that Rawal junior would be a writer because he had studied creative writing. The proud father, however, is emotional and overwhelmed seeing his son on screen.

"The fact that he has signed a film as an actor came as a surprise to me. Aditya had an interest in writing. He is a very good scriptwriter. He writes dialogues and poetry, and I have seen how good he is as a writer. He went abroad and studied (writing), too.

So naturally, I thought that he will write films. I did not know that the script he and the team of his film were working on over the past one month was actually his acting assignment! They were doing a workshop. But when I got to know it is his acting debut, I was surprised pleasantly!" Paresh told IANS.

He added, about the cast and crew of his son's debut project: "I know all these youngsters, and all of them are hard-working. Now that I know they put their heart and soul into 'Bamfaad', I really want people to love their work. My wish is not just for Aditya but the whole team."