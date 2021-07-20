Paresh Rawal confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' is in the pipeline, says 'good news by year end'

Actor Paresh Rawal recently confirmed that makers of the iconic 2000 comedy flick 'Hera Pheri' are currently working on the third installment of the film and fans will get to hear a 'good news by year end'.

'Hera Pheri' starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as Raju, Baburao and Ghanshyam. The cult classic was followed by a sequel titled 'Phir Hera Pheri' in 2006, and fans have been demanding a third installment in the franchise for over a decade now.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal who plays the much-loved character - Babu Bhaiyya - confirmed that the makers are trying to work it out.

"Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news," he said.

Earlier this year, the super hit comedy film completed 21 years of release. The Priyadarshan directorial, which is counted among the greatest comedies ever made in Bollywood, had opened on March 31, 2000.

Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover had shared tweets to mark the film's 21 years.