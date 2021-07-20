Paresh Rawal confirms 'Hera Pheri 3' is in the pipeline, says 'good news by year end'

Actor Paresh Rawal recently confirmed that makers of the iconic 2000 comedy flick 'Hera Pheri' are currently working on the third installment of the film and fans will get to hear a 'good news by year end'.
'Hera Pheri' starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as Raju, Baburao and Ghanshyam. The cult classic was followed by a sequel titled 'Phir Hera Pheri' in 2006, and fans have been demanding a third installment in the franchise for over a decade now.
In a recent interview with Indian Express, Paresh Rawal who plays the much-loved character - Babu Bhaiyya - confirmed that the makers are trying to work it out.
"Hopefully, by the end of this year, you will get good news," he said.
Earlier this year, the super hit comedy film completed 21 years of release. The Priyadarshan directorial, which is counted among the greatest comedies ever made in Bollywood, had opened on March 31, 2000.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Gulshan Grover had shared tweets to mark the film's 21 years.
Meanwhile, Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal recently collaborated for the comedy film 'Hungama 2'.
Starring Rawal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash, the film is a sequel to 2003 comedy hit 'Hungama'. It featured Rawal, along with Shoma Anand, Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, and Rimi Sen in lead roles.
A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, Hungama 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania.
Just like many other films, 'Hungama 2' is also releasing on an OTT platform instead of a theatrical release amid the ongoing pandemic.
Interestingly, Priyadarshani and Akshay Kumar are also coming together for a new film after delivering rib-tickling comedies like 'Hera Pheri', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Garam Masala' and 'Bhagam Bhag'.
