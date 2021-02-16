Papa's Girls: Did you notice Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter walking him and Dia Mirza down the aisle?

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony here on Monday.
The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.
As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple share a daughter together, who walked Vaibhav and Dia down the aisle.
She was photographed holding a placard that read “Papa’s Girls.”
The ceremony was attended by the duo's family and close friends, including actor Aditi Rao Hydari and actor-producer.
The private wedding which took place at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West included the couple's close family and friends along with actor Aditi Rao Hydari, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and director Kunal Deshmukh.
Dia was seen wearing a red Banarasi sari that she teamed with heavy crafted gold and pearl jewellery and polished off the look with a traditional white gajra.
Rekhi, who is in his mid-thirties, chose a white kurta pajama and teamed it with a beige turban.
Aditi also shared a picture of herself taking part in the 'Joota Chupai' ritual at the couple's wedding.
Post the ceremony, the couple stepped out and posed for the photographers. Mirza also distributed sweets to the media waiting outside the venue.
The actor, known for her roles in "Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein", "Sanju" and "Thappad, was in a relationship with Rekhi for some time, but the couple never went public with their romance.
Mirza was earlier married to film producer Sahil Sangha. They parted ways in 2019 after being together for 11 years.