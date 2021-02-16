Papa's Girls: Did you notice Vaibhav Rekhi's daughter walking him and Dia Mirza down the aisle?

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in an intimate ceremony here on Monday.

The couple got married as per the Hindu rituals in the garden area of Mirza's Bandra residence.

As per reports, Rekhi's first wife was yoga and lifestyle coach Sunaina Rekhi. The ex-couple share a daughter together, who walked Vaibhav and Dia down the aisle.

She was photographed holding a placard that read “Papa’s Girls.”