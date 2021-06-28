Paparazzi Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kriti Sanon and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood and television celebs including Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput, Sunny Leone, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Ranbir Kapoor and Krystle D'souza among others were spotted in Mumbai recently.

Ranbir got papped entering a clinic in Bandra on Monday. He was wearing a white T-shirt and black track pants and had covered his face completely with a black mask and a cap.

Actress Kriti Sanon was also spotted outside fashion designer Manish Malhotra's residence earlier today. For her day out, she chose to wear a black dress with a pink top underneath it. She paired it with a monogrammed mask.

Shahid Kapoor posed for the paps as he was spotted outside his residence with his wife Mira Rajput. The actor wore a baggy T-shirt and shorts with orange shades.

Actress Sunny Leone was seen cycling in Bandra with her husband Daniel Weber.

While Huma Qureshi was spotted outside her gym in Juhu, Tara Sutaria was spotted in Bandra looking her usual best.

Have a look at their pictures here: