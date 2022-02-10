Paparazzi Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kartik Aaryan and others clicked by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from their honeymoon. They looked adorable together and Mouni even removed her mask to pose for the shutterbugs.

While Ranbir Kapoor was spotted outside a dubbing studio in the city and Kartik Aaryan got papped in Bandra, Parineeti Chopra was seen at T-series office in Andheri.

Khushi Kapoor, who will reportedly be seen in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, was spotted in Bandra earlier today.

Take a look at the photos of the other celebs here:

Ranbir Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Poonam Pandey | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sonnali Seygall | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 07:07 PM IST