Paparazzi Pics: Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Deepika, who recently impressed the audience with her performance in 'Gehraiyaan', was spotted at Kalina airport earlier today. She looked stunning in a black outfit as she smiled and waved at the paps.

Actors Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were also snapped at the airport as they headed to Delhi for 'Tiger 3' shoot. The duo will reportedly be kickstarting the final schedule of the film.

Shahid also got papped in the city in a casual avatar. On the other hand, actress Ananya Panday was seen in traditional outfit outside Dharma office.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena with mom Babita and son Jeh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan with son Taimur Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neetu Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tusshar Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shanaya Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 07:27 PM IST