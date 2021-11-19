e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:12 PM IST

Paparazzi Pics: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Kareena and Saif, along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The family was returning from their vacation.

While Kareena was spotted in an orange coloured tracksuit, Saif was seen in a light blue shirt and white pants.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', was also snapped in Mumbai.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also got papped at the airport. She wore a white top, lose printed white pants and completed her look with a jacket and quirly sunglasses.

Actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar were spotted in the city as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

While Daisy Shah was spotted with her pet at a salon in Khar, Sanya Malhotra was seen in Juhu.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena, Saif and Taimur

Kareena, Saif and Taimur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena and Taimur

Kareena and Taimur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif and Taimur

Saif and Taimur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif and Kareena's son Jeh

Saif and Kareena's son Jeh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza | Photo by Viral Bhayani

John Abraham

John Abraham | Photo by Viral Bhayani

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar

John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:12 PM IST
