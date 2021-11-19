Paparazzi Pics: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

Kareena and Saif, along with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan, were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The family was returning from their vacation.

While Kareena was spotted in an orange coloured tracksuit, Saif was seen in a light blue shirt and white pants.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', was also snapped in Mumbai.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor also got papped at the airport. She wore a white top, lose printed white pants and completed her look with a jacket and quirly sunglasses.

Actors John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar were spotted in the city as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Satyameva Jayate 2'.

While Daisy Shah was spotted with her pet at a salon in Khar, Sanya Malhotra was seen in Juhu.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 07:12 PM IST