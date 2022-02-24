e-Paper Get App
Bollywood

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Paparazzi Pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, R Madhavan, Khushi Kapoor and others were spotted on Thursday
FPJ Web Desk
Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, R Madhavan, Khushi Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

While some of them were spotted at the airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Tara Sutaria was clicked by paparazzi at a dubbing studio in Andheri. She wore a white full-sleeve body-hugging crop top and styled it with a pair of high-waist denim shorts.

Kareena Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs outside her residence. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actress made heads turn in a black zipper with matching sweatpants and white sneakers.

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Tiger Shroff were spotted outside a dubbing studio in Andheri.

On the other hand, Ananya Panday was clicked at Mehboob Studio. Sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted in Bandra earlier today.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

R Madhavan

R Madhavan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

