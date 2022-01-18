Paparazzi Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

B-Town and TV celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Gauahar Khan, Bhagyashree, Malaika Arora and others got papped today.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city by the shutterbugs.

Actor Aamir Khan was clicked outside a dubbing studio. He was spotted in yellow shorts and a white t-shirt.

Malaika Arora got papped in Bandra in a green co-ord dress. She opted for subtle makeup and left her hair open.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur was also spotted as he was busy swinging. He looked cute in a red and white tee.

While Janhvi was spotted outside her brother Arjun Kapoor's residence, Khushi got papped outside her friends house.

On the other hand, choreographer Remo D'souza, his wife Lizelle and 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' actress Bhagyashree were spotted at the airport.

The celebs adhered to COVID-19 protocols as they wore masks and posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Taimur Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sonali Bendre | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Remo and Lizelle | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amrita Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhagyashree | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamna Sharif | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 08:04 PM IST