Paparazzi Pics: Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Nushhratt Bharrucha and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kriti Sanon, Lara Dutta, Deepika Padukone, Nushhratt Bharrucha, Nora Fatehi, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Deepika got papped outside a dubbing studio. She was seen wearing a black cap and a black mask with her black outfit. The actress was snapped as she stepped out of the studio to sit inside her car.

Kriti was spotted at Maddock Films office in Santacruz. She was all smiles as she took off her mask and posed for the shutterbugs.

Singers and one of the most-loved couples Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they returned from Paris. Earlier this week, they gave a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry as they locked lips in romantic photos clicked in the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower.

On the other hand, Giorgia Adriani and Esha Gupta were spotted after their pilates.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kriti Sanon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika Padukone | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushhratt Bharrucha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Lara Dutta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Babita Kapoor spotted at daughter Kareena Kapoor's house | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Khushi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Giorgia Andriani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Esha Gupta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditi Rao Hydari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Naina Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 07:22 PM IST