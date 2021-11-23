Paparazzi Pics: Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood actors including Bhumi Pednekar, Aayush Sharma, Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Malaika Arora, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While Shahid and Mrunal were spotted before the trailer launch of their upcoming film 'Jersey', Bhumi got papped at Mumbai airport.

Nora looked gorgeous in a stunning blue outfit as she flaunted her well-toned midriff. On the other hand, Malaika rocked shimmery ruffled dress. Both the actresses were clicked at Film City.

Sara, who shared her looks from her much-awaited film 'Atrangi Re' on Tuesday, was spotted at her Pilates class by the paparazzi. Sara waved to the paps from a distance and kept her mask on.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was also snapped in Juhu as he stepped out to promote his upcoming film 'Chandigarh kare Aashiqui'.

On the other hand, actor Sunny Deol was spotted along with his son Karan Deol. They visited the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote 'Velle'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Bhumi Pednekar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shahid Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann Khurrana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dino Morea | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mahima Makwana | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Maniesh Paul | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sunny Deol | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:18 PM IST