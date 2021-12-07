e-Paper Get App

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:29 PM IST

Paparazzi Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, and others were spotted on Tuesday
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, Mouni Roy and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out to fulfill their personal and professional commitments.

Alia was spotted in Juhu in a wrap-around olive dress with a pair of ankle boots. She looked gorgeous as ever and even posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Kangana was spotted outside her office and Janhvi was snapped outside her gym.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

