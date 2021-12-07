Paparazzi Pics: Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Kangana Ranaut, Raveena Tandon, Amrita Rao, Mouni Roy and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday.

While some of them were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped as they stepped out to fulfill their personal and professional commitments.

Alia was spotted in Juhu in a wrap-around olive dress with a pair of ankle boots. She looked gorgeous as ever and even posed for the shutterbugs.

On the other hand, Kangana was spotted outside her office and Janhvi was snapped outside her gym.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mouni Roy | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amyra Dastur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Kakkar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amrita Rao | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 08:29 PM IST