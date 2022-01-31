Paparazzi Photos: Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

While some ceelbs were spotted at Mumbai airport, others got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Janhvi was spotted as she stepped out for a lunch date with her friends at a café in Mumbai. The actress was seen wearing a white top with multi-colour print and had paired it with a teal jegging and black flip flops.

Both Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the airport. While the 'Ram Lakhan' actor opted for an all-black attire, Aditya looked handsome as ever in jeans, blue checkered shirt and white shoes.

While Richa Chadha was spotted outside a pet clinic, 'Bigg Boss 15' finalist Shamita Shetty was seen ouutside her Juhu residence. Earlier today, Shilpa Shetty was also snapped by the shutterbugs with her daughter Samisha.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Shilpa Shetty with daughter Samisha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Richa Chadha | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pooja Hegde | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Varun Dhawan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Roy Kapur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 08:20 PM IST