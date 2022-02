Paparazzi Photos: Suhana Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Shraddha Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Shraddha Kapoor was clicked at filmmaker Luv Ranjan's office in Andheri. She was seen wearing a pink silk shirt with jeans. She paired it with black heels and sunglasses.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan were spotted having lunch at a high-end retaurant 'Yauatcha'. Karrena was dressed in a black dress with washed black denim jacket.

Promoting their upcoming movie, 'Badhaii Do', Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar were clicked together. Bhumi was seen wearing a blue corset top with white jeans. She pared it with multi coloured heels and golden hoops. Rajkumar matched with her as he wore a blue varsity jacket.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was clicked by the paps stepping out of her car in Bandra.

Kangana Ranaut, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were spotted outside their respective gyms after their workout sessions.

'RRR' star Ram Charan was clicked outside a Nike store in Bandra. Malaika Arora was seen leaving a salon in Khar.

Shraddha Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Taimur Ali Khan | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor Khan | Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan | Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan and family | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Rajkumar Rao | Viral Bhayani

Bhumi Pednekar | Viral Bhayani

Suhana Khan | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan | Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Viral Bhayani

Ram Charan | Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:16 PM IST