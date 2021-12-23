Paparazzi Photos: Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Kabir Khan, Vidya Balan, S. S. Rajamouli and others were spotted on Thursday.

Shilpa Shetty was spotted at Mumbai Airport with her cute daughter Samisha. Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan were spotted together ahead of the release of '83'. Ranveer Singh was dressed eccentrically as always. Vidya Balan was spotted in a gray pant suit, cheerily smiling at the camera.

'RRR' team, S. S. Rajamouli, Jr. NTR and Ram Charan wwere spotted together in Mumbai, promoting their movie. All of them wore clothes with 'RRR' printed on it.

Nora Fatehi was spotted wearing a gorgeous blue dress. Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted in a brown sweatsuit, looking dashing as always.

Shibani Dandekar was spotted in an oversized purple Balenciaga shirt, paired with black sunglasses and messy hair.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Shilpa Shetty | Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Kabir Khan | Viral Bhayani

Vidya Balan | Viral Bhayani

Ram Charan | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Jr. NTR | Viral Bhayani

S. S. Rajamouli | Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari | Viral Bhayani

Shibani Dandekar | Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 06:39 PM IST