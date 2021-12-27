Paparazzi Photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted on Monday.
'83' stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai airport jetting off for vacation.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving together. Ranbir was dressed in all blue.
Kangana Ranaut was spotted by papz in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Pali Hill. Richa Chadha was clicked leaving a salon wearing a printed pullover.
Kubbra Sait and many other celebrities were spotted at Mumbai Airport.
See photos below:
