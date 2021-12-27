e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:39 PM IST

Paparazzi Photos: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

FPJ Web Desk
Several celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted on Monday.

'83' stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at Mumbai airport jetting off for vacation.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving together. Ranbir was dressed in all blue.

Kangana Ranaut was spotted by papz in Mumbai. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted outside her gym in Pali Hill. Richa Chadha was clicked leaving a salon wearing a printed pullover.

Kubbra Sait and many other celebrities were spotted at Mumbai Airport.

See photos below:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone | Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt | Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut | Viral Bhayani

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait | Viral Bhayani

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha | Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Viral Bhayani

Viral Bhayani

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 09:39 PM IST
