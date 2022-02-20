Paparazzi Photos: Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen and other B-Town celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen, Kunal Khemu, Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday.

Sushmita Sen was clicked by paps getting out of her car. She was dressed casually in a blue shirt and black jeans with white slippers. She wore huge sunglasses as she waved at the paps.

Kareena Kapoor was spotted with son Jeh in Bandra. She wore an all denim look with oversized pants and shirt.

Farhan Akhtar was spotted leaving his Khandala farmhouse after his wedding to Shibani Dandekar on February 19, 2022.

Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted leaving a private airport in Mumbai. Rani wore huge sunglasses and had a mask covering her face.

Alia Bhatt was clicked by paps in her car, she was seen wearing a yellow top and talking on he phone. Kunal Khemu was clicked by paps at a shoot location

'Bigg Boss' contestant Ali Goni was clicked by paps getting into his car, he was wearing a white t-shirt with 'essential' written on it and Nike shorts with sneaker. Neha Dupia's husband Angad Bedi was spotted by paps in Mumbai.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 06:02 PM IST