Paparazzi Photos: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and others were spotted on Wednesday.

Deepika, who is all set set for the release of her movie '83' with husband Ranveer Singh was spotted at a dubbing studio in Bandra. Actor Tara Sutaria was spotted at the airport rocking nude overalls with white jeans and black shoes. Actors Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Huma Qureshi too were spotted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted on the way to her pilates class. She looked workout-ready in her pink 'Pilates Girl' tee and black workout shorts.

Nora Fatehi was spotted in a skin tight salmon and white dress. She paires it with huge pearl earrings.

'Dhamaka' actress Mrunal Thakur was spotted wearing black leather pants with red shirt. She finished the look off with black ankle length boots.

Actor Saquib Saleem was spotted dressed casually in a t-shirt, jeans and hoodie combo. Singer Guru Randhawa was spotted fashionably dressed as always in black and gray printed jacket paired with a black tshirt and jeans and finished with swanky Jordans.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Deepika Padukone | Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria | Viral Bhayani

Anil Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Bobby Deol | Viral Bhayani

Huma Qureshi | Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Viral Bhayani

Saquib Saleem | Viral Bhayani

Guru Randhawa | Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 06:00 PM IST