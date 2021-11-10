Paparazzi Files: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora and Athiya Shetty among others, were spotted in Mumbai on Wednesday.

While Sara and Vicky were snapped after script reading in Juhu, Sidharth got papped at Dharma office in Bandra.

Sara looked stunning in her white kurti which she had paired with white pyjama and matching dupatta. She had completed her look with a pair of Punjabi jutti and a brown handbag. On the other hand, Vicky was spotted in a white and grey shirt and blue jeans.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi, who has burned the dance floor with her sizzling moves in 'Kusu Kusu', was spotted in Andheri on Wednesday. She looked absolutely stunning in a green plazo and kurti.

While actor Manushi Chillar posed for the paparazzi outside a gym in Bandra, Malaika was spotted outside her yoga classes.

Take a look at the photos of the celebrities here:

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth Malhotra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Manushi Chillar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Athiya Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut spotted at Pilates | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Kangana Ranaut spotted at Pilates

Sunny Leone spotted with her kids | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sambhavna Seth with her husband Avinash Dwivedi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakhi Sawant | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ieshaan Sehgaal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 06:54 PM IST