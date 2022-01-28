e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut and others, were spotted on Friday
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

They got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for personal and professional work.

Alia. who announced the new release date of her much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was spottedat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Alia opted for white ethnic wear as her outfit of the day. She wore white mask and even posed for the paparazzi.

Vicky was seen in the city after he reportedly attended a meeting with filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra at his office. Vicky was seen clad in a white shirt with blue jeans and a cap.

Rakul Preet slayed in a black and orange tracksuit and a high bun as she was snapped outside her gym. She completed the ensemble with neon sports shoes.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement
Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:20 PM IST
Advertisement