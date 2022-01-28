Paparazzi Files: Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty and others, were spotted in Mumbai on Friday.

They got papped at different locations in the city as they stepped out for personal and professional work.

Alia. who announced the new release date of her much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', was spottedat Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office. Alia opted for white ethnic wear as her outfit of the day. She wore white mask and even posed for the paparazzi.

Vicky was seen in the city after he reportedly attended a meeting with filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra at his office. Vicky was seen clad in a white shirt with blue jeans and a cap.

Rakul Preet slayed in a black and orange tracksuit and a high bun as she was snapped outside her gym. She completed the ensemble with neon sports shoes.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Gauahar Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rhea Chakraborty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Tara Sutaria | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:20 PM IST