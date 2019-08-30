Paparazzi Files: Varun Dhawan, Sameera Reddy and others captured by shutterbugs

B town actress Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are prepping together for ‘Coolie no 1’. They both were seen at their dance class in Andheri. Both are rehearsing together from past 2-3 days and getting their moves right for the film.

Shah Rukh Khan was snapped at dubbing studio in Bandra. Sameera Reddy was clicked by media at Sequel in Bandra with her new-born baby girl Nyra.

Film maker Boney Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived in the city late night.

Yesterday was Television’s Czarina Ekta Kapoor’s birthday. She arranged a lavish party, where many TV celebs marked their presence.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol and actress Sahher Bambba were clicked by paparazzi as the duo is promoting their upcoming film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’.