Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and others clicked by shutterbugs

Post the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, celebs are headed back to their routine and amid all the hullaballoo, our paps managed to catch a glimpse of them.

Janhvi Kapoor was seen at Pilates in Bandra. Sara Ali Khan who is prepping for Coolie no 1 was seen after her dance classes in Juhu.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who was in the city for Rakshabandhan has left for London and was spotted by shutterbugs at airport. Lovey-dovey couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted at the Mumbai airport. Maliaka was all flaunting an all denim attire.

Ibrahim Khan, Aarav Bhatia and Arhaan Khan snapped at Bastian in Bandra. Ibrahim was seen having fun with his fans on the street. Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala also snapped at Bastian. Khushi Kapoor clicked in the night outside Burger King in the city.

Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif snapped at Lakme Fashion Week 2019.