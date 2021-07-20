Bollywood

Updated on

Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who recently returned from London, was spotted in Bandra, on Tuesday.

Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who recently returned from London, was spotted in Bandra, on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Sona revealed the cover of 'Delhi 6' filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's autobiography 'The Stranger In The Mirror' on social media.

Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Photos by Viral Bhayani
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan were also captured by the shutterbugs in the city.

Janhvi was arrived back in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. She was seen donning a blue salwar suit at the airport.

Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics

Vicky Kaushal was seen in Santacruz, Mumbai

Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Sara at Pilates
Sara at Pilates
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Retiesh-Genlia at gym
Retiesh-Genlia at gym
Paparazzi Files: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Mumbai; see pics
Nora Fatehi at Versova Jetty
Nora Fatehi at Versova Jetty
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde
Tisca at a salon
Tisca at a salon
Malaika Arora in Bandra
Malaika Arora in Bandra
Amyra Dastur
Amyra Dastur
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in