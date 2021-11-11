Paparazzi Files: Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Shraddha Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
The celebs got papped in different locations in the city as they stepped out for their professional and personal work.
Sara Ali Khan was snapped after her pilates session. She looked gorgeous in a baby pink kurta set that featured intricate floral embroidery all over the suit. She teamed her kurta with matching wide-legged pants.
Later, she was also snapped with her 'Atrangi Re' co-star Akshay Kumar and director Aanand L Rai.
Actress Neha Dhupia was spotted with her daughter Mehr as she reportedly dropped her at school in Bandra.
Actors Shilpa Shetty, Urvashi Rautela and Sonu Sood were spotted at Mumbai airport. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor and Bipasha Basu were spotted outside different salons in Mumbai.
Mouni Roy looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs. She was spotted wearing a black dress. The 'Naagin' actress completed her look with a matching sling bag and sunglasses.
Take a look at their photos here:
