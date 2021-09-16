e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:03 PM IST

Paparazzi files: Shilpa returns to Mumbai after visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; Kiara spotted at Sidharth's home

The 'Hungama 2' actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.
FPJ Web Desk
Amid the ongoing pornography case of businessman Raj Kundra, his wife and Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra visited Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to seek blessings of the Lord recently. She returned to Mumbai on Thursday evening.

The 'Hungama 2' actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport.

Actress Kiara Advani was spotted arriving at her rumoured beau and 'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra's home. Their film, which was released on Amazon Prime Video a month ago, was hailed by everyone.

Here are the others who were spotted in Mumbai, on Thursday:

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 09:03 PM IST
