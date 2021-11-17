e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:45 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Sharddha Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.
FPJ Web Desk
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted at filmmaker Nikhil Dwivedi's office. On the other hand, actor Kartik Aaryan got papped as he stepped out for the promotion of his upcoming film' Dhamaka'.

Actors and lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted house-hunting in Bandra.

Singer Neha Kakkar and actress Nora Fatehi were spotted at Mumbai airport. While Nora looked gorgeous as ever in white pants and a lavender top, Neha opted for an oragne top and a printed skirt.

Take a look at their photos here:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty

Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhimanyu Dassani

Abhimanyu Dassani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 07:45 PM IST
