Bollywood

Updated on

Paparazzi Files: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spotted at YRF studios; Mahima Chaudhary steps out with daughter

By FPJ Web Desk

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was spoted by the paparazzi as he arrived at Yash Raj Films' studio in Andheri, Mumbai.

Paparazzi Files: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spotted at YRF studios; Mahima Chaudhary steps out with daughter
Paparazzi Files: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spotted at YRF studios; Mahima Chaudhary steps out with daughter
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan was spoted by the paparazzi as he arrived at Yash Raj Films' studio in Andheri, Mumbai. The actor is reportedly shooting for his upcoming action thriller 'Pathan', which will mark his come back on screen after 2018 film 'Zero'.

Meanwhile, Mahima Chaudhary was stepped out in town with her daughter and friends.

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Rakul Preet were among the other Bollywood actors spotted in town on Friday.

Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh
Sara
Sara
Hina Khan
Hina Khan
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Mahima Chaudhary with daughter
Mahima Chaudhary with daughter
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor
Paparazzi Files: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan spotted at YRF studios; Mahima Chaudhary steps out with daughter
Aryan Khan
Aryan Khan
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in