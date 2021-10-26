Paparazzi Files: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Aamir Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out for their personal as well as professional works.

Aamir Khan, who is awaiting the release of his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', was spotted in Bandra. He was seen in a white t-shirt and red shorts.

Actress Sara Ali Khan spotted at Maddock Films office in Mumbai. She looked beautiful in a simple white kurta and matching plazo.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is enjoying the success of his recent film 'Sardar Udham', was also snapped in the city's suburbs on Tuesday. He was seen wearing denims and a striped white and black sweatshirt.

Check out their photos here:

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Check out the photos of the other B-town celebrities who were spotted in Mumbai today:

Yuvika Chaudhary | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Maheep Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Boney Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:50 PM IST