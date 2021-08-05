Paparazzi Files: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora and other b-town stars snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, John Abraham, Kajol and Rakul Preet Singh were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai, on Thursday.

Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at a dubbing studio in Mumbai while Sara Ali Khan was spotted at her Pilates class.

Malika Aora was also papped in town as she stepped out for lunch with her gal pals. She was seen at Shilpa Shetty's Worli resturant Bastian.