Paparazzi Files: Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Rana Daggubati and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati and others were spotted in Mumbai on Monday as they stepped out to fulfill their personal and professional commitments.

Sara, who recently returned from the Maldives, is back and busy with her work. Reportedly, Sara is currently fulfilling her brand commitments before moving on to a new project.

Earlier today, she got papped in the city. The actress looked stunning in a white outfit.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Actor Rana Daggubati was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours on Monday. He was clicked in his casual and comfy look. The Telugu star was seen wearing blue chino pants, a greenish tee and a white jacket.

Recently, Rana was all over the news as he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to a four-year-old drug case.

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is currently seen as a judge in the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane 3', also got papped outside the sets of the show. She looked stunning in a mustard outfit.

Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi and Shweta Tiwari, who participated in the latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', will be seen as special guests on 'Dance Deewane 3'.

Rahul, Shweta and Divyanka posed for the paps outside the sets of the reality show. Check out their photos here:

Other celebrities including Riteish-Genelia, Amrita Arora and Pooja Hegde were also spotted in the city. Take a look at their photos:

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 04:41 PM IST