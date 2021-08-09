Bollywood

Paparazzi Files: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Vani Kapoor and other Bollywood beauties spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Hegde, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor were spotted by the paparazzi in the city on Monday.

Ananya Panday was seen leaving a restaurant in Bandra. She was accompanied by her parents Chunky and Bhavna Panday. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress was seen in a buege figure-hugging co-ord set.

Meanwhile, Sara, Rakul, Pooja and Janhvi were captured by the paparazzi after their workout sessions.

Superstar Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan were also spotted in Mumbai on Monday.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan at her Pilates class in Santa Cruz
Janhvi Kapoor outside a gym in Pali Hill
Bhumi Pednekar outside dubbing studio
Vani Kapoor for 'Bellbottom' promotions
Nora Fatehi outside Pooja Entertainment's office
Malaika Arora in Bandra
Pooja Hegde in Santa Cruz
Rakul
Kartik Aaryan
Akshay outside Pooja Ent's office
Varun Dhawan outside his gym
Sunny Singh
