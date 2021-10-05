e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 2,401 new cases, 39 deaths, 2,840 recoveries
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:12 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen in the city.
FPJ Web Desk
Paparazzi Files: Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Paparazzi Files: Rani Mukerji, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and others captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Actresses Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde were spotted by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Malaika Arora were also seen in the city.

Check out the pictures here:

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

ALSO READ

Alaya F vacations in Maldives with rumoured BF Aaishvary Thackeray, shares stunning pics in a sexy...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 09:12 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal