Paparazzi Files: Ranbir Kapoor spotted at clinic in Mumbai; Rhea Chakraborty arrives at NCB office with brother Showik

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai as he arrived at a dental clinic, in Mumbai's Bandra area.
The actor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, recently tested negative and is now out of quarantine.
Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were seen arriving at the office of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari and Disha Patani were among the others spotted in town.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)