Paparazzi Files: Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and others celebs spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who recently celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort in Rajasthan along with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt, was spotted at a clinic in Bandra, Mumbai.

'Uri' actor Vicky Kaushal stepped in the city for a promotional event for his upcoming film 'Sardar Udham'.

Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the upcoming film is a biopic on the lesser-known story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan was spotted leaving her Pilates class.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon and Radhika Madan were also spotted in the city on Friday.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 08:58 PM IST