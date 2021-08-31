Paparazzi Files: Rajkummar Rao, Madhuri Dixit, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs captured by shutterbugs in Mumbai

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene on Tuesday launched India's first Marathi OTT platform - Planet Marathi - at an event in Mumbai. The actress officially became the first subscriber to the Planet Marathi app.

The event was attended by other well known name of Marathi and Hindi film industry. These included Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Prasad Oak, Siddharth Jadhav, Sanjay Jadhav, Tejaswwini Pandit, and Prajakta Mali.

For the launch event, Madhuri wore a pink saree with a sequined blouse.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday, on the special occasion flew out of Mumbai with girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Kriti Sanon, who's basking in the success of 'Mimi', was also spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. She is currently shooting for Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush' where she plays the role of Sita.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone were among the other stars spotted in the city on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photos by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 09:04 PM IST