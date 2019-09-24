Paparazzi Files: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan,Varun Dhawan spotted in city

B town celebs started their Tuesday morning with a hardcore fitness regime at their gym and Pilates. While Kartik Aaryan enjoyed his bike ride in Juhu. Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is in town kick started promotion of her film 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar and team.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)