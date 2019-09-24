Bollywood

Updated on

Paparazzi Files: Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan,Varun Dhawan spotted in city

By FPJ Web Desk

B town celebs started their Tuesday morning with a hardcore fitness regime at their gym and Pilates.

B town celebs started their Tuesday morning with a hardcore fitness regime at their gym and Pilates. While Kartik Aaryan enjoyed his bike ride in Juhu. Global icon Priyanka Chopra who is in town kick started promotion of her film 'The Sky Is Pink' with Farhan Akhtar and team.

Priyanka Chopra at promotions
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Farhan Akhtar at the promotion of 'The Sky Is Pink'.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas with the tea of 'The Sky Is Pink' for promotions.
Varun Dhawan at gym in Juhu.
Kartik Aaryan enjoyed his bike ride in Juhu.
Sara Ali Khan at Pilates.
Shahid Kapoor at gym in Bandra.
Daisey Shah at Pilates
Rakul Preet Singh spotted at airport.
Nora Fatehi snapped at Mumbai airport.
Photos by Viral Bhayani

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in