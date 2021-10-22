Paparazzi Files: Malaika Arora arrives at Arjun Kapoor's residence; Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput return from Maldives

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, and others, got papped in Mumbai as they stepped out for professional and personal work on Friday.

Actor Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, and kids Misha and Zain are back from their family vacation in the Maldives. The sweet family of four had jetted off for a quick getaway to the tropical island, a few days back. On Friday evening, returned to Mumbai and were spotted by paps at the airport.

Both Mira and Shahid opted for an all-black look. Take a look at their picture here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora, who will be celebrating her birthday on Saturday (October 23), was spotted at a salon in Mumbai earlier today. Later, in the evening, Malaika got popped outside her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor's house.

Arjun was also spotted in the city earlier today.

On Friday evening, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen at her sister Karisma Kapoor’s house with her kids Taimur and Jeh. In the photos, Kareena was seen sitting in the car with the kids. The 'Jab We Met' actress was wearing a black t-shirt.

Earlier today, Kareena was snapped arriving on sets and was busy on a call when the paparazzi spotted her. Kareena kept her shoot look super casual in denims and a black and white tee.

Check out the photos of other B-Town celebs here:

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 08:45 PM IST