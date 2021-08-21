Paparazzi Files: Kriti Sanon, Sunny Leone, Sidharth Shukla and other celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Shukla and Sunny Leone among others, were spotted in Mumbai recently.

Sunny was spotted with her husband Daniel Weber and kids - Nisha, Noah and Asher in Bandra.

Actress Tara Sutaria got papped in the city on Friday evening in Bandra. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress was spotted in an all-black avatar. She was seen donning a little black dress, that looked comfortable and stylish at the same time. She completed the look with a black mask that matched her dress perfectly.

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is currently enjoying the success of her film 'Mimi', was spotted outside Maddock office in Santacruz. She obliged the paparazzi with a few pictures.

Esha Deol, who is all set to make hr acting comeback, was also spotted with her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Actor and 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla was snapped post attending a private screening in Juhu on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, senior actors including Hema Malini, Bhagyashree and Paresh Rawal, were snapped at Delphic Maharashtra press conference.

On the other hand, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia also got papped in the city.

Check out their photos here:

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Advertisement

Photo by Viral Bhayani

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 07:29 PM IST