Paparazzi Files: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aamir Khan and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karishma Tanna, Krushna Abhishek, Aamir Khan and others were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

The celebs got papped at different locations as they stepped out for their personal and professional work.

Aamir Khan was reportedly spotted after a dubbing session earlier today. He posed for the shutterbugs and did not take his mask off.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted for the first time after testing negative for COVID-19. The actress also waved at the paparazzi while adhering to the protocols. Janhvi and her sister Khushi had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 3.

On the other hand, Kartik was spotted at filmmaker Anees Bazmee's office in Andheri. They have collaborated for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aamir Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Digangana Suryavanshi | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karishma Tanna | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Krushna Abhishek | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Khan | Janhvi Kapoor

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:08 PM IST