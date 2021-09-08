Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and other b-town stars spotted in Mumbai

Actors Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan, who will be seen in the upcoming movie 'Fighter', were spotted by the paparazzi in Juhu, Mumbai, on Wednesday. Filmmaker Sidharth Anand who is directing Deepika and Hrithik's first movie together was also papped with them.

Billed as the first aerial action franchise, the film will arrive in theatres on January 26, 2023.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted rocking a coordinated athleisure wear look at a PUMA shoot in Mumbai for a new collab.

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at a dubbing studio in Khar while Varun Dhawan was papped outside his gym.

After attending the Mahurat ceremony of her upcoming film with South star Ram Charan, Kiara Advani arrived back in Mumbai on Wednesday. Raveer Singh, filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli and megastar Chiranjeevi were also seen attending the mahurat event.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 08:23 PM IST