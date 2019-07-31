Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, and others snapped around Mumbai

Kareena Kapoor Khan has become a frequent flyer to India and London. The actress is currently juggling between Angrezi Medium shoot and Dance India dance reality show shoot. Today paps spotted her at the airport. Uravashi Rautela also spotted at the airport today.

Remo D’Souza arranged a wrap up for the team of Street Dancer 3D. Nora Fatehi, Prabhu Deva, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were some faces clicked at the party yesterday.

Kriti Sanon was snapped while she was on her way to Maddock Office in Mumbai. Bhumi Pednekar was clicked by shutterbugs at Yazu Mumbai. Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were spotted at airport, the duo is currently promoting their next ‘Jabariya Jodi’.