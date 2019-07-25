Bollywood

Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonali Bendre and others spotted

By FPJ Web Desk

Following the paparazzi around Mumbai, the shutterbugs spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan who was vacationing and shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ in London.

Following the paparazzi around Mumbai, the shutterbugs spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan who was vacationing and shooting for ‘Angrezi Medium’ in London, and is now back in Mumbai. Meanwhile her sisters and besties Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Seema and Maheep Kapoor enjoyed a girl’s night out at Pali Café in Bandra. Karisma and Amruta were twinning at this outing.

Kapil Sharma and Vidyut Jamwal who will be next seen in Commando 3, was spotted at Mumbai Airport. Sumeet Vyas starrer REJECTX web series’ screening was held in Juhu, Suzzane Khan and Sonali Bendre attended the special screening. Vidya Malvade spotted outside Pali Café in Bandra. Amyra Dastur was snapped in Bandra.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

