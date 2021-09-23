e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 08:52 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Sushmita Sena and other b-town beauties spotted in Mumbai

Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh were among the other actresses spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.
FPJ Web Desk
After enjoying a beach vacation on her 41st birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived back in Mumbai on Thursday. Bebo was seen at the airport with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kangana Ranaut, who's currently basking in the success of her latest release 'Thalaivii' was also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday. She looked stunning in a white saree.

Sushmita Sen was captured by shutterbugs outside a dubbing studio. The actress' series 'Aarya' bagged nominations for India at 2021 International Emmy Awards. The sequel is currently in works.

Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh were among the other actresses spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Kareena Kapoor with Saif and Taimur | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Sushmita Sen | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Neha Sharma | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Chitrangada Singh | Photos by Viral Bhayani

