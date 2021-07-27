Bollywood

Paparazzi Files: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and other Bollywood stars spotted in Mumbai

By FPJ Web Desk

Kartik Aaryan, Kubbra Sait and Rhea Chakraborty were among the other Bollywood celebrities who stepped out in town on Tuesday.

Bollywood beauties Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Kriti Sanon were, on Tuesday, spotted by the shutterbugs in Mumbai.

Kareena was snapped in Bandra, while Alia Bhatt was seen outside a dubbing studio in the city.

Kriti Sanon, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, was captured at the sets of reality show 'Dance Deewane'. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar and actress-dancer Nora Fatehi were also spotted at the same sets.

Television stars Aly Goni, Hina Khan and Jasmin Bhasin were also captured by the shutterbugs in Mumbai.

Check out all the pictures here:

