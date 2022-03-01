Paparazzi Files: Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and other celebs spotted

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted in Mumbai as they stepped out in the city for their personal and professional work.

While some of them got papped at the airport, others were spotted at different locations in the city.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who was seen at the airport, made heads turn in a floral maxi dress. She neatly tied her hair and posed for the paps before heading inside the airport gate. The actress completed her look with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was spotted at filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu on Tuesday. He was spotted in a black and white zebra print shirt with blue jeans and sneakers.

While Parineeti Chopra was spotted in Khar, Shraddha Kapoor was seen during a brand shoot in Worli. They were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kiara Advani | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranveer Singh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Parineeti Chopra | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Radhika Madan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Isha Kaoppikar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 07:15 PM IST