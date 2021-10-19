Paparazzi Files: Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebs including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora and others were spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday as they stepped out to fulfill their professional and personal commitments.

The trailer of 'Dhamaka' was launched in Mumbai today. The star cast including, Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur, attended the event.

Take a look at the trailer launch photos here:

Kartik Aaryan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Amruta Subhash | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, Mumbai airport was star-studded on Tuesday as multiple celebrities flew out of the city.

While actress Shilpa Shetty blended casual and formal, Shruti Haasan got popped at the airport in a casual outfit.

Shilpa Shetty | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shruti Haasan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Debina Bonnerjee | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora was spotted outside her gym in the morning in Bandra.

On the other hand, actress Kangana Ranaut was spotted outside her office. as she kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie 'Dhakaad'. In the film, Kangana will be playing the role of Agent Agni, which will be released on April 8.

Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon also posed for the paps as they stepped out to promote their upcoming film 'Hum Do Humare Do'.

Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Preity Zinta and actor Tiger Shroff and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar were also spotted in the city. Check out their photos here:

Kangana Ranaut | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Preity Zinta | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tiger Shroff | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Javed Akhtar | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rajkummar and Kriti | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Madhuri Dixit | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Malaika Arora | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Dhwani Bhanushali | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bhuvan Bam | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 08:25 PM IST