Paparazzi Files: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and other B-Town celebs spotted in Mumbai

Several Bollywood celebrities including Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and others celebs were spotted in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sara, who is often spotted outside a pilates studio in the city, was snapped earlier today outside her gym. In the pictures Sara can be seen in a pink sharara set with golden borders. She wore matching mojdi’s and a mask. The actress left her hair open and wore blue bangles.

On the other hand, Janhvi was spotted outside filmmaker Mohit Suri's office in Bandra.

Take a look at the photos of the celebs here:

Janhvi Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sara Ali Khan | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Tusshar Kapoor | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Urfi Javed | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arslan Goni | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Daisy Shah | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sayantani Ghosh | Photo by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 10:23 PM IST