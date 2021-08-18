e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 08:44 PM IST

Paparazzi Files: Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan and other Bollywood celebs spotted in Mumbai

Days after completing the shoot for her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, Kangana arrived in Mumbai earlier this week.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Vaani Kapoor were spotted in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Days after completing the shoot for her upcoming action-packed film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, Kangana arrived in Mumbai earlier this week. On Wednesday, she was spotted in Mumbai's Khar area. The actress was seen wearing a yellow salwar suit.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon, who is basking in the success of her recently released film 'Mimi', was seen arriving at producer Nikhil Dwivedi's office in Juhu.

Hrithik Roshan was papped in Bandra while Varun was snapped at his gym in Juhu.

Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Sonnalli Seygall, Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Vaani Kapoor were also spotted in Mumbai.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 08:44 PM IST
