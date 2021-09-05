Paparazzi Files: Gauri Khan and AbRam spotted at Karan Johar's home; Ananya and Chunky Panday step out for lunch

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, interior designer Gauri Khan was spotted at her close friend Karan Johar's residence on Sunday. Gauri and SRK's son AbRam was also seen with his mother. Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for Tamil director Atlee's next project in Pune

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar was clicked by the paparazzi at the sets of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Rubina Dillaik and Nikki Tamboli were also spotted at the 'Bigg Boss' sets.

Veteran actor Chunky Panday, his daughter Ananya and wife Maheep stepped out for a Sunday brunch. They were spotted at Bastian Worli.

TV actors Karishma Tanna, Jasmin Bhasin and Pearl V Puri were also spotted in Mumbai, on Sunday,

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 07:32 PM IST